Zelenskiy to make surprise visit to Washington, meet Biden, address Congress

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian service members in Bakhmut
By Steve Holland, Kanishka Singh and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Wednesday for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip abroad since Russia invaded his country in late February.

A senior U.S. official said Biden will announce a new weapons package of nearly $2 billion for Ukraine that will include a Patriot missile battery to help Kyiv defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles.

Zelenskiy's visit, which had been organized in secret until details emerged on Tuesday night, was expected to last several hours.

He will hold talks with Biden and top national security aides at the White House, participate in a joint news conference with Biden, and then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden invited Zelenskiy to Washington "to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine."

"The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," she said.

The Zelenskiy trip takes place 300 days after Russia invaded Ukraine with the aim of capturing Kyiv in days, a goal that quickly fizzled as the strength of Ukraine's response - aided by billions in weaponry from the United States and allies - made the Ukrainians unexpectedly tough opponents.

Biden's message to Zelenskiy, the official said, will be one of resolve and conviction.

Biden will be face-to-face with the man he has spoken with regularly over the past 10 months but not met in person since the war broke out. With Biden's firm support, the West has rallied behind Ukraine and sought to isolate Russia without getting involved in a direct conflict with Moscow.

Biden will not use the talks to push Zelenskiy toward the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official said.

Biden's administration has been intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that the transatlantic alliance that opposes Russia's invasion maintains unity.

"They will discuss every element of this conflict, including the situation on the battlefield and including the question of where the war goes from here," the official said.

"The president is not coming with a message that is about pushing or prodding Zelenskiy in any way. This is going to be a message of solidarity and support, coordinating and alignment," the official said.

The Biden administration has so far provided about $20 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, munitions for NASAMS air defense systems and for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

The supply of the Patriot missile battery is aimed at improving Ukraine's air defenses against Russian missiles. Ukraine forces will be trained on its use in a third country, the official said.

Reuters reported last week that Germany was the likely location of such training.

Planning for the Zelenskiy visit has been conducted in secrecy as U.S. and Ukrainian officials sought to get him safely out of his country and to the United States.

The two leaders discussed a possible visit in a Dec. 11 phone call and the White House three days later extended a formal invitation to him, the official said.

Zelenskiy accepted the invitation last Friday and the visit was confirmed on Sunday, the official said.

Biden has wanted to visit Ukraine but security concerns have forced him to rule it out for now.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Kanishka Singh and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Kieran Murray)

  • US to send $1.8 billion in aid, including Patriot battery, to Ukraine

    Officials tell The Associated Press the U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a package expected to be announced Wednesday.

  • Zelensky in Washington: Ukraine's leader heads to US for first foreign trip

    Washington says it will supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile system and a further $2bn in aid.

  • AP Explains: Zelenskyy to visit Washington

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. (Dec. 20)

  • Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the visit was “to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine and discuss cooperation between his country and the U.S with Biden. It also comes as U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to defend itself.

  • Zelenskiy to Make Direct Appeal to Biden, Congress on US Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will leave Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House and address Congress in person, making a direct appeal for support from his country’s most important ally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMusk Lashes Out at Un

  • Russian troops do not always agree to exchange bodies of those killed in action

    The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War explains that the exchanges of bodies after the battle is not systematic because the Russians do not always agree to them. Source: Coordination Headquarters on Telegram; Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, quoted by Defence Intelligence's press service Details: This has been discussed at the meeting with families of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces from Berehynia, i.

  • Delta system, through which Ukrainian fighters communicate, presented in NATO

    Ukraine presented the Delta situational awareness system, which provides real-time coordination of troops, to the NATO Consultation, Command and Control Organisation (NC3O). Source: Report of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram Quote: "The Centre for Innovations Development and Defense Technologies and the Crisis Response Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Communications and Cyber Security Command of the Armed Forces, presented the Delta situational aw

  • Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise visit to battle-torn front-line city of Bakhmut

    Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise appearance in the front-line city of Bakhmut to rally Ukrainian forces involved in the fierce fighting there.

  • U.S. to send $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, including Patriot missile battery

    The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington.

