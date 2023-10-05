Zelenskiy tells Europe others at risk if Ukraine loses

STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned European leaders on Thursday (October 5) that Russia could attack other countries if the continent wavered in its support for Kyiv.

He said if Russia had the chance to rebuild its military capabilities, it could widen the war within five years.

Zelenskiy gave an emotive speech at the summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain.

“We have to win in Ukraine so that Putin cannot scale this aggression to someone, someone else. And it is realistic. That's why the key things are our unity. The unity and solidarity of all of our Europe must be unwavering, the unity of all 27 EU countries, all the Europe.”

Zelenskiy added that he was still confident of continued U.S. and European financial aid despite "political storms" in Washington and elsewhere.

And that additional military support to Ukraine could mean that a, quote, "drone, tank, or any other Russian weapon will not strike anyone else in Europe."

Underlining the horrors of war, a Russian attack on a village in the Kharkiv region on Thursday killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, according to Ukrainian officials.

The summit comes as a dispute rumbles among the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives which has complicated budget negotiations.

It has prompted President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to go from confidence to expressing concern that a deal will be made on Ukraine aid.

The European Political Community was established last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to foster cooperation.

More than 40 countries are members.