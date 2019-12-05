Zelenskiy's Opponents Fear He Is Ready to Sell Out to Russia

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers digging trenches and bunkers after moving position under an agreement between Ukrainian and separatist forces on Oct. 18, 2019, near Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)

KYIV, Ukraine — Washington may be obsessed with the impeachment inquiry over President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, but it was far from the minds of a few thousand protesters who gathered on a recent frosty night in Kyiv to vent their anger at their own country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, over his peace overtures to Russia.

If he struggled to resist demands by Trump for investigations affecting next year’s U.S. elections, some protesters said, imagine what will happen when he meets President Vladimir Putin on Monday for talks on ending the war in eastern Ukraine. As speakers derided Zelenskiy as soft on Russia, the crowd answered with cries of “No to capitulation!” and “Treason!”

Zelenskiy campaigned for the presidency on a two-plank platform of fighting corruption and ending a grinding war with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed at least 13,000 people.

While the peace effort has received less notice, it is undoubtedly the more politically treacherous of the two undertakings. Everyone is against corruption, in theory at least, but there are sharp divides over how to deal with Russia, which is widely despised by Ukrainians outside the breakaway eastern territories.

Domestic political opponents are concerned that Zelenskiy, having no clear U.S. diplomatic backing, may be too willing to make concessions to Moscow in the talks. Any widespread perception that he has done so could weaken him politically, hampering his ability to follow through with his anti-corruption efforts.

“If the president signs anything granting Russian influence in Ukraine, it would cause riots,” said Volodymyr Ariev, a member of parliament in the party of former President Petro Poroshenko, which is in opposition to Zelenskiy.

Ariev said that the talks with the Trump administration over opening investigations related to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden “were unprofessional, and that is why we are concerned about what will come” in talks with Russia.

Already, critics said, Zelenskiy has made unilateral concessions intended to pave the way for the peace talks. And they are alarmed at comments by Ihor Kolomoisky, a businessman with ties to Zelenskiy, suggesting that Ukraine should swivel toward Russia amid the chaos in Ukraine policy in the United States.

In the worst-case scenario, they said, Zelenskiy would give amnesty to rebel leaders and grant sweeping autonomy to the breakaway regions, while allowing Russian forces to linger in or just outside Ukraine even after any political settlement.

In the peace talks, scheduled for Monday in Paris, most analysts see Russia seeking at a minimum to trade de facto control over the two separatists zones in eastern Ukraine for influence in domestic Ukrainian politics, including a veto on membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In its post-independence history, Ukraine has twice tilted from pro-Western to pro-Russian governments, in 1994 and 2010. It’s a back-and-forth common to many former Soviet states as they have tried to play the powerful east-west geopolitical forces off against each other for advantage at home. In Ukraine’s case, on both occasions the country lurched back into the Western orbit, most recently in the Maidan revolution of 2014.

In recent years, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova have all at some point pivoted to closer ties with Russia — and then back, in some cases. In an interview, Kolomoisky said that Ukraine should do just that if the U.S. tries to pressure Kyiv again.

Analysts saw the comments as self-serving, in that Kolomoisky stands to lose billions of dollars under a banking sector overhaul backed by Western governments. Zelenskiy issued a statement distancing himself from the comment.

Working as an actor in Moscow in 2014 as Russian troops invaded his country, Zelenskiy joked that Russian soldiers were not moving inside Ukraine but were “just standing on the border, and the Ukrainian border is just slightly pushed forward.”

But through the summer, Zelenskiy sought a White House visit to urge Trump to press Russia and side with Ukraine in the negotiations. It never materialized.

To the contrary, at a news conference in New York in September, Trump backed away from Zelenskiy and his troubles in the war, telling the Ukrainian leader, “I really hope you and President Putin get together and can solve your problem.”