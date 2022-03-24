Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

Reuters

Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Wednesday that he could seize the homes of African leaders and block remittances to their countries if they failed to take back immigrants, as he seeks to reboot his flagging campaign. Zemmour, 63, a former political commentator, has made immigration and security the centre of his campaign and said this week that, if elected, he would create a Ministry of "Re-Immigration" that would deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants over his five-year term. That campaign promise drew a rebuke from the National Rassemblement's Marine Le Pen, who is also far-right.