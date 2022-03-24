Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine
In his video address to the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.
A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.
As the West doubles down on sanctions against Russia, African nations are taking a more neutral stance, or no stance at all. BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Robberies involving a firearm skyrocketed 44 percent in Los Angeles compared to the same period last year, the city's police said Tuesday.
Poland’s president has compared the conduct of Russian forces in Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler’s infamous SS troops during World War II, while Warsaw is reported to have recommended to the U.S. that Russia be jettisoned by the G-20. U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to travel this week to Brussels and Warsaw, where a meeting is planned with President Andrzej Duda. New sanctions against Russia will be announced during the trip, national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has sold most of its Russia-related assets and sees only limited risk for the Swiss financial sector from the war in Ukraine, its chairman said on Thursday. He also said he did not believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a problem for the stability of Switzerland's financial sector.
Utah governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, vetoed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams, one day after Indiana GOP governor Eric Holcomb vetoed similar legislation.
A bipartisan group of senators is working with the Treasury Department to try to lock down Russia's roughly $132 billion in gold reserves after its invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The collaborative approach is a departure from congressional efforts to shame and blame the Biden administration to shape moves on Russian oil imports, or the SWIFT banking system. If successful, it could drive more work across the aisle and along both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, as the president balances diplomat
Teachers are among multiple employee groups with pay raises in Earnest Winston’s proposed budget.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, said Wednesday that if confirmed, she would recuse herself from an upcoming case focusing on race-conscious college admissions involving Harvard University. Jackson is currently on the Harvard Board of Overseers. Her term runs through June. “Your and my alma mater, Harvard, is currently […]
Russia announced that it would stop negotiations with Japan regarding a post-World War II peace treaty in response to Tokyo's recent sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday the nation will not continue the talks, which have attempted to solve a decades-old territorial dispute over islands seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. It cited Japan's "anti-Russia...
Three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea’s worst government-corruption scandals, former President Park Geun-hye went home Thursday after being released from a hospital. Some held up banners with photos of Park and her father and signs claiming her innocence or wishing for her happiness.
The owners of the Chicago Cubs, who are bidding for Premier League club Chelsea, touted their anti-racism credentials Wednesday after a backlash in England about offensive comments by the father of the baseball team’s chairman. It has been three years since family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologized after online media outlet Splinter News published emails featuring him making Islamophobic comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” The racist comments have gained a renewed focus during the competitive bidding contest to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.
The Houston Texans picked up better compensation from the Cleveland Browns in their trading of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The hiker was flown to a trauma center for treatment, rescuers say.
A fifth worker at a federal women’s prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, and prosecutors say more arrests are expected at the lockup. Enrique Chavez, a food service foreman at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is accused of touching an inmate’s breasts, buttocks and genitals on two separate occasions in October 2020, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court. Chavez was indicted on March 10, while a Bureau of Prisons task force was at Dublin speaking with inmates and staff about ways to eliminate a culture of abuse at the prison.
The CEO said Russia stores had stock to last three months. The retailer previously said that it had stopped online sales and deliveries to Russia.
Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are the new "Cayman Islands bank account" for divorcing couples, according to one investigator.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparked a lengthy and heated exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that garnered grumblings from members of the audience and pushback from multiple Democrats on the committee.Graham, who was one of the three GOP senators who supported Jackson last year for her influential appeals court seat, questioned her on Wednesday about her sentencing in child pornography cases - a key line of attack for...
The comedian and CNN personality spoke at length about his Nobu encounter with Theophilus London, which has received attention amid a larger Ye feud.
"President Putin intends to make the world listen to and understand our concerns," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told CNN.