Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

In his video address to the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • A Russian oil-sparked U.S. recession? This is how it could happen

    A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

  • Many African nations choose neutrality in Russia-Ukraine conflict

    As the West doubles down on sanctions against Russia, African nations are taking a more neutral stance, or no stance at all. BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Armed Robbery Up 44 Percent in Los Angeles Compared to Same Period Last Year

    Robberies involving a firearm skyrocketed 44 percent in Los Angeles compared to the same period last year, the city's police said Tuesday.

  • Polish president accuses Russian army of Nazi-style tactics in Ukraine

    Poland’s president has compared the conduct of Russian forces in Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler’s infamous SS troops during World War II, while Warsaw is reported to have recommended to the U.S. that Russia be jettisoned by the G-20. U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to travel this week to Brussels and Warsaw, where a meeting is planned with President Andrzej Duda. New sanctions against Russia will be announced during the trip, national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

  • Swiss National Bank says it has sold most of its Russia-related assets

    The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has sold most of its Russia-related assets and sees only limited risk for the Swiss financial sector from the war in Ukraine, its chairman said on Thursday. He also said he did not believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a problem for the stability of Switzerland's financial sector.

  • Utah GOP Governor Vetos Transgender Sports Bill One Day after Indiana Veto

    Utah governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, vetoed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams, one day after Indiana GOP governor Eric Holcomb vetoed similar legislation.

  • Senators to discuss freezing Russian gold with Yellen

    A bipartisan group of senators is working with the Treasury Department to try to lock down Russia's roughly $132 billion in gold reserves after its invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The collaborative approach is a departure from congressional efforts to shame and blame the Biden administration to shape moves on Russian oil imports, or the SWIFT banking system. If successful, it could drive more work across the aisle and along both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, as the president balances diplomat

  • Superintendent seeks to make CMS teachers the state’s highest-paid

    Teachers are among multiple employee groups with pay raises in Earnest Winston’s proposed budget.

  • SCOTUS Nominee Plans to Recuse Herself from Harvard Admissions Case

    Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, said Wednesday that if confirmed, she would recuse herself from an upcoming case focusing on race-conscious college admissions involving Harvard University. Jackson is currently on the Harvard Board of Overseers. Her term runs through June. “Your and my alma mater, Harvard, is currently […]

  • Russia breaks off WWII treaty talks with Japan after invasion sanctions

    Russia announced that it would stop negotiations with Japan regarding a post-World War II peace treaty in response to Tokyo's recent sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday the nation will not continue the talks, which have attempted to solve a decades-old territorial dispute over islands seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. It cited Japan's "anti-Russia...

  • Thousands welcome home pardoned S. Korean ex-President Park

    Three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea’s worst government-corruption scandals, former President Park Geun-hye went home Thursday after being released from a hospital. Some held up banners with photos of Park and her father and signs claiming her innocence or wishing for her happiness.

  • Cubs owners denounce racism after backlash over Chelsea bid

    The owners of the Chicago Cubs, who are bidding for Premier League club Chelsea, touted their anti-racism credentials Wednesday after a backlash in England about offensive comments by the father of the baseball team’s chairman. It has been three years since family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologized after online media outlet Splinter News published emails featuring him making Islamophobic comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” The racist comments have gained a renewed focus during the competitive bidding contest to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.

  • Texans earned better picks in finalized Deshaun Watson trade with the Browns

    The Houston Texans picked up better compensation from the Cleveland Browns in their trading of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

  • Hiker makes it to top of scramble, then falls 30 feet and bounces off rocks in Kentucky

    The hiker was flown to a trauma center for treatment, rescuers say.

  • 5th worker charged with sex abuse at federal women's prison

    A fifth worker at a federal women’s prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, and prosecutors say more arrests are expected at the lockup. Enrique Chavez, a food service foreman at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is accused of touching an inmate’s breasts, buttocks and genitals on two separate occasions in October 2020, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court. Chavez was indicted on March 10, while a Bureau of Prisons task force was at Dublin speaking with inmates and staff about ways to eliminate a culture of abuse at the prison.

  • Lush stores in Russia are expected to run out of stock soon, following the company's move to halt deliveries, CEO says

    The CEO said Russia stores had stock to last three months. The retailer previously said that it had stopped online sales and deliveries to Russia.

  • Divorcing spouses are hiding millions of dollars of crypto from each other — and NFTs are increasingly involved too

    Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are the new "Cayman Islands bank account" for divorcing couples, according to one investigator.

  • Graham ramps up tension with Jackson: 'I think you're doing it wrong'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparked a lengthy and heated exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that garnered grumblings from members of the audience and pushback from multiple Democrats on the committee.Graham, who was one of the three GOP senators who supported Jackson last year for her influential appeals court seat, questioned her on Wednesday about her sentencing in child pornography cases - a key line of attack for...

  • D.L. Hughley Blasts Theophilus London for Clout Chasing: 'Congratulations You Played Yourself'

    The comedian and CNN personality spoke at length about his Nobu encounter with Theophilus London, which has received attention amid a larger Ye feud.

  • Kremlin spokesperson says Putin would use nuclear weapons in face of 'existential threat'

    "President Putin intends to make the world listen to and understand our concerns," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told CNN.