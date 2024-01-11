Zelensky arrives in Estonia as tour of Baltic states continues

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia early on Jan. 11 as part of his tour of the Baltic countries, Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Lithuania earlier on Jan. 10 as the first step in his tour, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced a long-term aid package for Ukraine. Latvia is Zelensky's next destination.

Zelensky is accompanied on his trip to Estonia by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side, and together, we will win this war!" Tsahkna said on X (formerly Twitter).

Zelensky hasn't yet reported on his arrival to Estonia and the visit's agenda.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have been some of Ukraine's strongest supporters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, ranking in the top tier of countries by percentage of GDP committed.

