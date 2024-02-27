Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky announced on social media on Feb. 27.

The key topics Zelensky aims to discuss in Saudi Arabia are Ukraine's peace formula and the return of Ukrainian prisoners and deported people from Russia.

Saudi Arabia hosted an international summit on the peace formula in August 2023. The country has also played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

"We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia for the first time in May 2023, meeting the crown prince and appealing to Arab leaders to support Ukraine's peace plan.

Read also: Zelensky: Switzerland agrees to host Global Peace Summit

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.