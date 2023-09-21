Zelensky arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at the White House on Sept. 21, welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill Biden.

As the two leaders meet for bilateral talks, U.S. officials have revealed that Biden will unveil a new military aid package for Ukraine, encompassing extensive air defense capabilities.

According to Reuters, this tranche should also include a fresh batch of cluster munitions, anti-tank rockets, and other aid but not the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles.

Join our community Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Support us

Zelensky previously met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior members of U.S. Congress as part of his visit to Washington, D.C.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure Congress' approval on an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Some U.S. lawmakers, namely from the Republican Party, grow increasingly critical of the level of support that Washington provides to Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously visited the U.S. in December 2022, meeting Biden and addressing Congress members.

Read also: Zelensky arrives at Pentagon for talks with Defense Secretary Austin

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.