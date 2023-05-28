Zelensky asks parliament to sanction Iran for 50 years

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament to impose additional sanctions against Iran for 50 years, according to the draft resolution following the National Security and Defense Council decision.

The draft includes a complete ban on trade with Iran, investments, and transferring technologies, as well as stopping Iranian transit across the Ukrainian territory, and preventing the withdrawal of Iranian assets from Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament must approve the bill for it to become law. The parliament hasn’t scheduled the vote yet, according to its website.

Iran has supplied Russia with military hardware, including the Shahed loitering munition that Russia has launched at Ukraine by the hundreds.

The U.S. and the EU have imposed sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with these drones.

In the recent overnight drone attack on May 28, Russia launched at least 54 Shahed drones against Ukraine. The air defense downed 52 of them, however, the debris caused civilian casualties on the ground in Kyiv.