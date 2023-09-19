Zelensky asks why UN has place for ‘Russian terrorists’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday questioned why the United Nations still allows “Russian terrorists” a seat at the table, expressing a renewed determination to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the General Assembly meeting this week.

“If in the United Nations there is a place for Russian terrorists,” Zelensky said, “it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations.”

Zelensky made the comments during a visit to meet wounded Ukrainian soldiers at New York’s Staten Island University Hospital. There are 18 Ukrainian military members at the hospital who lost limbs while fighting in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, who arrived in the U.S. on Monday, chatted with soldiers and posed for pictures with them ahead of the U.N. General Assembly meeting, which opened Tuesday.

Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for greater action against Russia at the U.N. and last year called for the U.N. Security Council to remove Russia, stressing the body must not be held “hostage” by Moscow.

Earlier this year, he also condemned the Security Council after Russia assumed the chair of the group.

Zelensky is expected to address world leaders Tuesday and during a Security Council meeting Wednesday.

President Biden delivered remarks Tuesday in New York condemning the Russian invasion and arguing the world was “darkened by the shadow” of the war in Ukraine.

“We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” the U.S. president said at the U.N. gathering.

Zelensky will meet with Biden at the White House on Thursday before the Ukrainian president heads to Capitol Hill to talk with lawmakers.

