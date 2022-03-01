Zelensky assassination plot foiled, Ukrainian authorities say

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov announced during a briefing Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a Telegram post from Ukrainian authorities.

Why it matters: Zelensky has said since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that he would be a prime target for assassination. Last Thursday he warned that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered Kyiv and were hunting for him and his family.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: According to the Telegram message, Danilov said that a unit of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, had been behind the plot and had subsequently been "eliminated."

"We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president," Danilov said, per the post.

Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who did not support the war, he added.

Danilov elaborated that the Kadyrovite group had been divided into two, with one being destroyed in Gostomel and the other "under fire."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free