Zelensky: 'It all began in Crimea' 10 years ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the occupation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia exactly 10 years ago on Monday.

"It all began in Crimea - this Russian revanchism, this Russian war," Zelensky said in his evening video address. That day determined the fate of international security and international relations, the Ukrainian president said.

Russian special forces without national insignia on their uniforms, also known as the "little green men" at the time, had begun occupying the peninsula and disarming Ukrainian units.

On March 18, 2014, the peninsula was finally integrated into Russian territory by the State Duma in Moscow. This decision is still not recognized internationally.

Zelensky emphasized that Crimea must return to Ukrainian sovereignty. "It is precisely there, in Crimea, that Russian evil must suffer a decisive defeat," he said.

The Ukrainian armed forces had already achieved important results in the Black Sea, the president said. "We are working to achieve the necessary results in the sky and on the ground in Crimea.

The recapture of all territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea, is one of Ukraine's declared war aims in its defence against Moscow's military. Russia has now annexed the occupied territories and regards them as sovereign state territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during the Made in Ukraine Forum. -/Ukrinform/dpa