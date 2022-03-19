Zelensky blasts Swiss banks, Nestle over 'business as usual' with Russia

Zelensky criticised Swiss companies for continuing to do business in Russia, singling out food giant Nestle (AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI) (Fabrice COFFRINI)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted firms including Nestle for carrying on business as usual with Russia "even though our children are dying", in a live address to a Swiss rally.

Zelensky urged Swiss companies to stop doing business in Russia and told the country's banks to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite.

Speaking to a rally outside the Swiss parliament in Bern, Zelensky condemned firms that maintained business as usual despite the siege of Mariupol.

The thousands of demonstrators gathered in the square in front of the Federal Palace heard Zelensky's nine-minute speech translated in German, though technical problems interrupted the video from Kyiv.

Zelensky criticised Swiss companies for continuing to do business in Russia, singling out food giant Nestle.

The company's slogan is "good food, good life", he said.

"Business works in Russia even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed," and while people in Mariupol were "without food, without water, without electricity, under bombardment".

Zelensky said it was "painful" that those behind the conflict had funds stashed in Switzerland.

"The money of the people who unleashed this war is in your banks. Help fight this. So that their funds are frozen," he said, urging them to join the "fight against evil".

Zelensky called for them to be stripped of their properties and privileges, to cheers from the crowd.

The number of rich Russians resident in Switzerland has grown in recent years.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis joined Ukrainian and other diplomats on a stage above a banner reading "Solidarity with Ukraine. Stop the war now."

"I'm deeply impressed, dear Volodymyr, from your willingness to resist, from your willingness to go ahead, and from your willingness and the willingness of your population to overcome this terrific crisis," he told Zelensky.

Cassis said he hoped the guns would soon fall silent and said Switzerland was prepared to mediate or host negotiations.

The Swiss president said he would visit the Polish border with Ukraine on Monday.

Earlier, in a newspaper article, Cassis said Russia's war in Ukraine was driven by "devastating madness" and said Switzerland was prepared to pay the price for defending freedom and democracy, matching EU sanctions on Russia.

Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Geneva, told the crowd in Bern: "What is happening in Ukraine is an attack not only on Ukraine, on Ukrainian people, it's an attack on all of us.

"We have to work together to ensure that these atrocities stop and will never happen again.

"Thank-you, Switzerland for you help to Ukraine and Ukrainians. Together we will win."

bur/har

Recommended Stories

  • The nickel market tumult: What investors need to know

    Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange was suspended on March 8 after prices more than doubled in a short span of time. Trading reopened until eight days later, but chaos has ensued, with prices continuing to hit daily expanded price limits declines for three days in a row.

  • Bush, Clinton visit Ukrainian church in Chicago to show 'solidarity'

    Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton this week visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Driving the news: The former presidents placed sunflowers — the Ukrainian national flower — outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in Chicago, according to an Instagram video posted on Bush's page. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"These flowers say ‘in solidarity.' ... Th

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

  • Ukrainian hospital under strain with war wounded

    STORY: Many of the wounded said they were civilians who had been caught in the fighting.“I was hit with three bullets. I was traveling in a civilian vehicle. I’m a civilian. They (Russians) were shooting at the windscreen. And I got hit right there,” said Maxim Klimenko, showing his wounded arm.Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled since President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on February 24, with long columns of troops that bore down on Kyiv halted in its suburbs.But they have laid siege to cities, blasting urban areas to rubble, and in recent days have intensified missile attacks on scattered targets in western Ukraine, away from the main battlefields in the north and east.Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting civilians after its military advance on Ukraine slowed. Russia denies these claims.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia said it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Russia denies targeting civilians. * Ukrainian authorities have not noticed any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in frontline areas, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

  • Russian Defense Minister Calls for Ban on President Zelensky’s Comedy, Producer Alexander Rodnyansky

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has demanded the film and TV work of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as that of Ukraine-born producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Leviathan), be “removed from the cultural agenda of the Russian Federation.” Russian investigative news site The Insider reported that Shoigu sent a letter to Russian Minister of Culture Olga […]

  • DHS evaluating Ukrainians' asylum claims on case-by-case basis: Mayorkas

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that Customs and Border Protection will handle asylum claims by Ukrainian and Russian nationals at the U.S.-Mexico border on a case-by-case basis. Advocates have criticized the Biden administration alleging it has been turning away both Ukrainian and Russian refugees from ports of entry along the southern border.

  • Biden warns Xi of 'consequences' if China aids Russian invasion of Ukraine

    In a high-stakes video call, President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping spoke Friday morning for an hour and 50 minutes for the first time since November amid concerns that China will help Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Nearly four hours after the call ended, and hours after China put out its own version of events, the White House released a readout of the meeting. While lacking concrete details, the 164-word U.S. account stressed that Biden made clear the "implications and consequences" if China aligns with Russia and provides it "material support" for its attacks.

  • Ukrainian tennis player swaps racket for rifle to defend Kyiv

    In 2013 he achieved one of the great shocks in tennis history, knocking defending champion Roger Federer out of Wimbledon. Today, Ukrainian player Sergiy Stakhovsky is a volunteer fighter on a military patrol in Kyiv, which he vows to defend "to the end" against Russian forces. It's been just over two weeks since he returned to Ukraine and signed up for the territorial brigade, the volunteers tasked with helping the army against the Russian invasion launched on February 24. "I knew I had to go there", he tells AFP. Today, the Ukranian player Sergiy Stakhovsky is a volunteer fighter on a military patrol in Kyiv, which he vows to defend "to the end" against Russian forces. It's been just over two weeks since he returned to Ukraine and signed up for the territorial brigade, the volunteers tasked with helping the army against the Russian invasion launched on February 24. "I knew I had to go there", he tells AFP.

  • Halper: 'Dangerous' to focus on Zelensky's personality over his policy

    Comedian and podcast host Katie Halper said people must shift their focus away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's personality and toward his policies in order to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying Zelensky's call for a no-fly zone was "dangerous." "I just think it's a little bit dangerous to be crushing on someone whose demand, understandable or not, if met would lead to World War III," Halper said while appearing on Hill.TV's "...

  • Acclaimed Ukrainian Actor Oksana Shvets Killed In Russian Attack

    The film and theater performer was reportedly killed in a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

  • EPA Union Urges Agency To Scrap Trump-Era Plan To Relocate Houston Lab

    The union warns that the plan would lead to a brain drain and undermine the Biden administration's commitment to environmental justice.

  • Unlike Trump, Biden Has Stock Market Far Down His Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Even investors with a lot at stake tend to agree: The stock market shouldn’t be a president’s top priority, especially when issues like war, blistering inflation and a pandemic are in play. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Say

  • Pope Francis visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

    Pope Francis on Saturday visited Ukrainian children who fled the invasion and are being treated at the Vatican's pediatric hospital, AP reports.Driving the news: The Bambino Gesu hospital is currently treating 19 refugees, and more than 50 have passed through since Russia's invasion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the children had oncological, neurological and other problems before the invasion and fled during the early days, but others are bei

  • Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia. “That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.

  • The market may have relaxed a bit too much over the Russia-Ukraine war, says Goldman Sachs.

    Investors may be pricing in more optimistic outlooks on the outcome and or quicker solution to the war in Ukraine, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Does the Ukrainian refugee response expose a European double standard? Experts weigh in.

    European countries that were once resistant to accepting refugees have embraced Ukrainians with open arms. Experts explain why.

  • USMNT roster for final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

    Three games stand between the USMNT and the 2022 World Cup. Will this group get them there?

  • U.N. refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of people crossing borders to flee the war in Ukraine has slowed in recent days but could rise again if the fighting spreads further west, a U.N. refugee agency official said on Friday. Overall, U.N. agencies say 3.27 million people https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/ukraine have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and an additional 2 million people have been displaced internally.

  • Homeland Security chief talks building trust with diverse communities in Holocaust Center visit

    Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had lunch with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who told him about concerns Arab Americans have had with being profiled over the years.