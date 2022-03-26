Zelensky calls on energy-rich countries to increase output

·1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on energy-rich countries to increase their output so that others do not have to rely on Russia for energy production.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks were made at the Doha Forum international conference on Saturday. Zelensky said that countries like Qatar could make a difference if it increases its energy production.

"They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world," Zelensky said, Reuters reported.

Russia is one of the top energy producers, providing 40 percent of Europe's oil. Following harsh economic sanctions against Russia by the west, the Russian government said that "unfriendly countries" would have to pay for fuel in rubles, spiking prices in other European countries.

President Biden announced earlier this month that the United States would ban imports of Russian oil, and the EU has pledged to cut down on Russian gas by the end of the year.

The war has also interrupted agricultural production in Ukraine, which is known as the "breadbasket of Europe."

"The world's markets have not yet overcome from the repercussions of the pandemic, from the price shocks of food. No one is insured against these shocks and you cannot be insured if there is a physical scarcity of food," Zelensky said, Reuters noted.

"Russian troops are covering fields in Ukraine for miles, they are exploding agrarian equipment."

