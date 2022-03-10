Zelensky calls Putin nuclear threat a 'bluff'

·3 min read


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear force should the West get involved in the war a "bluff."

The Ukrainian leader has ramped up his calls for the West to impose a no-fly zone over the country as Russian aerial attacks have intensified and amid warnings that Moscow may be prepared to use weapons of mass destruction on its neighbor.

Late last month, Putin ordered that nuclear forces be put on higher alert, earlier warning that "no one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor."

A senior United States Defense official said following Putin's order that it was "escalatory" and "unnecessary," adding that there was "no reason" to doubt Putin's threat.

But in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, Zelensky indicated that he did not take Putin's threat seriously.

"I think that the threat of nuclear war is a bluff. It's one thing to be a murderer. It's another to commit suicide. Every use of nuclear weapons means the end for all sides, not just for the person using them," Zelensky said.

"Rather, Putin's threat shows a weakness. You only threaten the use of nuclear weapons when nothing else is working. I am sure that Russia is aware of the catastrophic consequences of any attempt to use nuclear weapons," he added.

The Biden administration is coming under increasing pressure to consider a no-fly zone as Russia bombards civilian targets across Ukraine, including hospitals and schools. However, the president has insisted that the U.S. will avoid direct conflict with Russia out of fear of starting a world war with a nuclear power.

Zelensky also lamented it was a "mistake" that the signatories of a memorandum struck in the 1990s - that guaranteed Ukrainian sovereignty in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons - had violated their agreement. The signatories include Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the United States.

"Who in the world would still trust the power of treaties? And that's why severely punishing Russia would mean restoring the power of international law," he told Die Zeit. "The West is capable of that."

Zelensky's remarks come as the White House raises alarm that Russia could use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit back against Russia's claims that a military biological program run by the Pentagon had been discovered in Ukraine.

"This is preposterous. It's the kind of disinformation operation we've seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent," Psaki said in a statement.

"Also, Russia has a track record of accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating. In December, Russia falsely accused the U.S. of deploying contractors with chemical weapons in Ukraine," she continued.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed it used a Soviet-era thermobaric rocket launching weapon, though Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the U.S. military had "no indications" it had been used.

Russian forces have also seized several nuclear plants in Ukraine.

After Russian forces attacked the largest power plant in Europe - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that if it blew up, the results would be disastrous.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's war on Ukraine upends nuclear talks with Iran

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is throwing into doubt global efforts to revive the nuclear deal with Iran, just as international mediators appeared poised to announce a breakthrough.Negotiators from the U.S., Europe, Russia, China and Iran had largely managed to seal themselves off from outside crises around the globe over nearly a year of talks in Austria.But international condemnation against Russia and a globally coordinated sanctions regime -...

  • Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized.The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from Barcelona to Tivat, Montenegro, arriving on March 1. But just a day later, the boat departed, according to data from the yacht-tracking group MarineTraff

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Dmitry Bivol shouldn’t be allowed to fight Canelo Alvarez because of war

    Wladimir Klitschko believes Canelo Alvarez should not be allowed to fight Kyrgyzstan-born Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

  • Threats of nuclear war are the last thing the economy needed

    Economic pain arrives as the end of the Cold War ends

  • Spotify Sees 1.5M Subscriber Cancelations Amid Russia War, Impact of Joe Rogan Controversy Minimal, CFO Indicates

    Spotify has suspended premium service in Russia after the country launched its war on Ukraine — a move that the audio streaming powerhouse expects to result in a loss of about 1.5 million paying customers in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to Spotify CFO Paul Vogel, who spoke at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, […]

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin is committing genocide, says Volodymyr Zelensky

    Russia 'plotting chemical attack' Putin makes war on mothers and babies Johnson could broker oil deal with Saudi Arabia Allister Heath: Putin's monstrous fascism has wrecked the world order Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russia bombs civilian hospital in Ukraine

    Overnight a Russian airstrike on a children's hospital during what was supposed to be a ceasefire provided Ukrainians a "safe zone" to escape. Ukrainian officials say children are trapped in the rubble and the mayor says more than 1,200 people have been killed since Russia's war began two weeks ago.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Russian nuclear threat 'likely increasing,' US intel officials say

    U.S. intelligence officials said Tuesday that the nuclear threat from Russia is likely "increasing" as the invasion of Ukraine continues for a second week.

  • Putin said Russian conscripts weren't fighting in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry says they are.

    Putin said Russian conscripts weren't fighting in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry says they are.

  • Bethenny Frankel raises over $35 million in aid; more stars decry Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Russia's attack on Ukraine has the world's attention, including celebrities who are weighing in on the crisis. Here's what they are saying.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Dividend stocks can be excellent sources of passive income, but there are potential perks for holding them beyond that. For instance, opting into automatic dividend reinvestment plans can help improve those stocks' value as a hedge against inflation. Two that I see as being particularly worth considering today are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees

    A U.S. ban on imports of Russia's oil ratcheted up punishment for the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday as McDonald's and Starbucks closed outlets and Moscow promised safe passage for some people to flee. McDonald's, a symbol of capitalism that opened in Russia as the Soviet Union fell, and coffeehouse chain Starbucks will temporarily close stores, while Pepsi will stop selling its soft drink brands and Coca-Cola is halting business in the country. Washington, meanwhile, imposed an immediate ban on imports of Russian energy, sparking a further increase in the oil price, which rose around 4% on Tuesday.

  • Wednesday rain helps firefighters get better handle on 3 wildfires of the Chipola Complex

    The rain on Wednesday helped firefighters establish new containment lines around all three wildfires that make up the Chipola Complex.

  • Russian soldiers 'torturing staff' inside Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    The power plant made international headlines and sparked fears of a nuclear disaster after Russian forces attacked it on Friday.

  • Badgers' Davis expects to play this week despite 'dirty' hit

    Wisconsin star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten Tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.” “The plan is to see how tomorrow goes and Friday goes, but the plan is to play and be there for my team,” the Big Ten player of the year said Wednesday. The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis.

  • "It's medieval:" Russian shelling destroys Mariupol children's hospital

    Russian shelling in the port city of Mariupol has killed at least 1,170 people and destroyed a children's hospital that also housed a maternity ward, Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said Wednesday.Driving the news: The city is under "continuous Russian shelling," Orlov said, adding that at least 47 people have been buried today in a mass grave. "It's medieval," he added, the Guardian reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Putin is intent on having Ukraine w

  • British energy minister says sanctions on Russia 'beginning to bite' -CERAWeek

    (Reuters) -British Energy Minister Greg Hands said Tuesday that sanctions imposed on Russia are "really beginning to bite," the same day Britain and the United States said they would cut imports of Russian oil and gas. The United States, Britain and others have attempted to isolate Russia through a series of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and oil products at more than 7 million barrels a day - and efforts by governments and companies to restrict use of Russian oil has caused prices to surge.

  • Salvation Army accused of wage violations in three lawsuits

    The Salvation Army was hit with three lawsuits on Wednesday accusing the international charity of violating federal law for not paying some employees a minimum wage.Lawsuits were filed in federal courts in New York, Illinois and Georgia, according to the Associated Press.Attorneys argue in the lawsuits that employees in the Salvation Army's rehabilitation program, who typically work in the thrift shops, are not paid the minimum wage and are...

  • White House warns of 'severe' hit to COVID-19 response after funding dropped

    The White House on Wednesday warned of "severe consequences" for the country's COVID-19 response after Congress stripped funding to fight the virus out of a government funding package. The Biden administration warned that without the additional funding, testing capacity will start declining this month, potentially requiring months of ramp up if a new variant causes another surge. In May, the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments will run out...