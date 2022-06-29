Zelensky calls for UN to expel Russia, deem nation state sponsor of terrorism

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for the United Nations to expel Russia from the international organization and deem the country a terrorist state after Russian forces bombed a shopping mall on Monday.

Zelensky — who called the shopping mall bombing that left at least 18 people dead “one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history” — said the UN does not have a legal definition for a terrorist state but should draft one to address the crisis in Ukraine.

“The war that Russia is waging against Ukraine demonstrates not only the meaning of this concept, but also the urgent need to enshrine it legally,” the Ukrainian president argued in an address. “The person who carried out this strike knew for sure that he was aiming a missile at an ordinary shopping center.”

The war in Ukraine has carried on for more than four months. Russian forces continue to assault the country and have bombed cities and regions in relentless strikes. Russia has been accused of war crimes after flattening the city of Mariupol and allegedly shooting unarmed civilians in the town of Bucha.

In the U.S., the Secretary of State labels countries a state sponsor of terrorism if they have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.” Designated nations include Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

After the attack on the shopping mall, Zelensky urged the U.S. to include Russia on its state sponsor of terrorism list.

Internationally, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) addresses the threat of terrorist cells and organizations but the global body at large does not have an agreed upon definition to designate a country a terrorist state.

Zelensky on Wednesday said Russia is violating the UN’s policies and accords, but has yet to be held accountable for its actions and still remains as a voting member within the international body.

The Ukrainian leader called for Russia to be immediately expelled from the UN and for the organization to establish an international tribunal to investigate war crimes and genocide.

Story continues

“We need to act immediately and do everything to make Russia stop the killings of children, people, everyone,” Zelensky said. “Who among you does not agree that this is terrorism?

“If in any part of the world any organization killed any civilians just as Russia kills Ukrainians, it would definitely be recognized as terrorism,” he added. “Such an organization would become an enemy to all mankind.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.