Zelensky calls on world leaders to visit Israel in solidarity and to deter ‘third world war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged world leaders to visit Israel in a show of solidarity with its people and to deter further aggression, saying it can “help save your nation.”

Zelensky made the remarks Wednesday on the sidelines of meetings with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a once-a-month gathering of an estimated 50 nations that are providing military support for Kyiv in its defensive war against Russia.

“It was very important not to be alone, very important,” Zelensky said of the support Ukraine received in the initial days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Axios reported Zelensky has asked to visit Israel in a show of solidarity. The Hill was unable to independently confirm the request.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Zelensky said world leaders arriving in Kyiv from as early as March 2022, only weeks after the full-scale invasion, and those continuing to visit, are an important symbol of solidarity.

“So my recommendation to the leaders, to go to Israel and I think to support people, just people, I’m not speaking about any institutions just to support people who’ve been under terroristic attacks,” he said.

Zelensky underscored that actions of solidarity and unity are strong deterrents against aggression, an appeal he has made to hold together the international coalition supporting Ukraine that is under strain from war fatigue, waning public attention and competing crises.

“Sometimes we are thinking how to prevail or how to stop the war, how to manage something, dialogue with Iran or Russia and et cetera,” he said.

“We have to think opposite — we have to not give the possibility for aggressors even to think about the third world war, the new wave of aggression, the new big tragedy,” he continued.

“That means if there is a big political support of the people, this means unity. That’s why I recommend to go there, of course, if Israeli side will be ready.”

Ukraine has a strained relationship with Israel over Jerusalem’s decision to maintain relations with Russia and its holding back of military assistance to Kyiv.

But Zelensky, who is Jewish, has sought to strengthen ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in particular to confront Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia, and described as productive a meeting the two leaders had on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

“I’m happy with meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. … It’s good for Ukraine,” he said in an interview in Washington at the time. “But I really think that is even better for Israel. Because there is a dangerous moment, and we have to be very serious with Iran.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.