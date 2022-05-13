Zelensky comments on possible meeting with Russian dictator Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky

He rejected any meeting that would simply result in the Russian dictator attempting to force ultimatums onto Ukraine.

Zelensky added that today Ukraine needs a pragmatic dialogue, while Russia has to show it’s willing to negotiate because otherwise, it will be too late to bring any substantial changes to the ongoing war.

Read also: 15 years to settle issue of Crimea, and 'iron-clad' security guarantees – preliminary results of Turkey talks

“One more bloody scene – similar to what we saw in Bucha, Borodyanka and what we see in Mariupol now – and people will run out of patience,” said the president.

Each war should be followed by peace, Zelensky noted.

“Even if you have just a 1% probability to resolve a military conflict through dialogue, that needs to be done,” he said.

However, Zelensky rebuffed ideas that negotiations with Putin should be held at any cost, saying that Ukraine has searched for non-violent tactics for negotiations for many years, but “…now we have dead bodies on that way, the dead bodies of our people.”

Zelensky also explained that negotiations with the Russian Federation become more complicated with each passing day.

Read also: President's Office advisor speaks about Medvedchuk, negotiations and sanctions against Russia – interview

“Each day [Russians] invade small, I’d say, towns where people still live or used to live,” the president explained.

“Many of them fled their houses. Many of them were killed. When we liberate these places, we see evidence of atrocities, killings and the destruction of critical infrastructure by Russian combatants. That makes possibilities for negotiations more complicated.”

Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine wants peace and demands that the Russian Federation have respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its traditions and its people, its language and its citizens, and its society and its independence.

Read also: Russia and Zelensky both have “tough” negotiating positions, as peace negotiations with Russia continue

“The Russian Federation ruined everything,” the president stated.

“So many things need to be renewed. What does this mean? Russia should remove its army. There are no Ukrainian soldiers on Russian territory. I’m not even saying that Russia should return all the things its stolen. That’s not the priority for us. Our priority is our people. Leave, leave the territory of our country.”

On April 27, Turkish defense minister Hulusa Akar said that Ankara is following developments in Ukraine closely, and he has hope that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin will happen in a matter of days. However, Bankova has pushed back against such rosy statements, saying that the context and timeline for such a meeting have yet to be agreed upon.

Read also: Ukraine in talks to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in April, offered to host a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, but there has been no word on Putin’s reaction to this proposal.

Later, Erdogan spoke to Zelensky, discussing humanitarian aid in Ukraine, including the evacuation of soldiers and civilians from Mariupol. The two leaders also spoke about Turkey’s role in negotiating international security guarantees for Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine asks G7 to step up arms supply, pressure on Russia

    Ukraine's foreign minister said Friday that his country remains willing to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to unblock grain supplies and to achieve a political solution to the war in Ukraine but won’t accept ultimatums from Moscow. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian government had received “no positive feedback” from Russia, which he alleged “prefers wars to talks.”

  • Russia destroys bridge to Rubizhne, cutting it off from Ukraine

    Russian troops have destroyed a bridge between the city of Sievierodonetsk and the town of Rubizhne in Luhansk oblast, leaving Rubizhne effectively isolated from Ukraine proper, Luhansk administration governor Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram messenger post on May 13.

  • Presidential Office comments on Russia's new whim opposing Ukraines EU membership

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 12 May 2022, 23:58 Senior Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak has responded to a statement by Dmitriy Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, that Russia's position on Ukraine's potential entry to the EU had changed.

  • U.K. Hits Putin’s Rumored Baby Mama With String of Sanctions

    REUTERSThe British government on Friday sanctioned Alina Kabaeva, the Olympic champion gymnast who is allegedly Vladimir Putin’s longtime lover and mother of some of his children, in a move expected to rile the Russian president as his war in Ukraine nears its 80th day.“Today’s sanctions will hit this cabal who owe Putin their wealth and power, and in turn support Putin and his war machine,” the British government said in a release.Countries around the world have been working to cut off Putin an

  • Russia suffered 'significant' equipment losses trying to cross a key bridge in a sign of the pressure on its troops, UK intelligence says

    The UK Ministry of Defence said "Ukrainian forces successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas."

  • Elon Musk says Biden only won the 2020 US election because people 'wanted less drama'

    Elon Musk also said that a "less divisive" 2024 candidate would be better than Donald Trump, but the former president should still return to Twitter.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

    Before acknowledging its first domestic COVID-19 cases, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from “a malicious virus” that had killed millions around the world. Because the North has been shut up tight since early 2020, with no reporters, aid workers or diplomats regularly going in, reading the situation is something of a guessing game, and the North has been vague with its state media descriptions of widespread fevers. Without immediate outside aid shipments, some experts say North Korea could face massive fatality and infection rates.

  • Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

    A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.

  • Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia patches up broken units in Ukraine with rusty equipment from the 1960s

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 14:41 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that Russia cannot fully restore the combat capability of military units withdrawn from Ukraine.

  • Russian commanders taking risks under growing pressure, report says; Ukraine puts soldier on trial

    As fighting rages in Ukraine, Russian commanders are under growing pressure to make battlefield gains, a British military intelligence assessment says.

  • Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate says that Poroshenko and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine were the reason for Russia's invasion

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 21:50 The Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has stated that one of the reasons for Russia's invasion in 2022 was the activity of former President Petro Poroshenko to obtain the Tomos [a decree issued by the Patriarch of Constantinople granting autocephaly] and establish a single local church for Ukrainians.

  • How Russia’s maritime behavior is changing

    After the sinking of the Russian flagship Moskva, Russia has had to change up its behavior in the seas, and is unable to reinforce its fleet.

  • Ukraine negotiates the release of 38 heavily wounded Azovstal defenders, Russia shells Kremenchuk oil refinery

    Today, May 12, is the 78th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

  • Twitter board ‘held hostage’ as Elon Musk puts takeover on hold - live updates

    Millions face living in unsellable homes from property crash Trading halted in collapsing cryptocurrency network amid market rout FTSE 100 jumps 1.6pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Confederation’ may be the perfect home for Brexit Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Mexico to modify import and export law to curb inflation, govt says

    A Mexican presidential decree will be issued on Friday to modify tariffs in the country's import and export law in a bid to curb inflation, a finance ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The announcement comes a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled a plan to tame inflation. Mexican headline and core inflation in April reached their highest levels since January 2001.

  • Russia is forcing Ukrainian citizens in a captured city to use the ruble and use the Russian internet, report says

    Residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson told the BBC that Ukrainian television channels and websites are now blocked in area.

  • Ukrainian forces thwart Russian river crossing, hit naval ship

    Ukrainian forces destroyed a pontoon bridge and parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, video released by Ukraine's military showed on Friday, and a Russian naval ship was set afire in the Black Sea. Ukraine has driven Russian troops back from the second-largest city of Kharkiv in the fastest advance since Kremlin forces pulled away from Kyiv and the northeast over a month ago. Reuters journalists have confirmed Ukraine is now in control of territory stretching to the banks of the Siverskyi Donets River, around 40 km (25 miles) east of Kharkiv.

  • SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, May 12

    Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

  • Travel is back: Dubai airport logs busiest quarter in years

    Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, reported on Thursday it handled over 13.6 million passengers in the first three months of 2022 — more than double last year's number in a clear sign that a long-awaited travel revival has reached the global aviation hub. This quarter's passenger count represents the airport's busiest since the virus struck in 2020 and compares to just 5.7 million passengers logged in the same period last year. In a sign however that long-haul markets have yet to enjoy a full recovery from the pandemic, CEO Paul Griffiths said the airport didn't expect to see transit traffic back to pre-virus levels for another two years at least.

  • Ukrainian military conducts "manhunt" on Kadyrov's troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's SBU says

    The Ukrainian military is conducting a "manhunt" of Kadyrovtsi in Kharkiv Oblast, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said local SBU official Lieutenant Colonel Roman Dudin, in an interview with the ArmyInform news agency published on May 11.