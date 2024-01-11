Zelensky continues Baltics tour in Estonia

President of Estonia Alar Karis (R) receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his official visit to Estonia. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia as part of a three-nation tour of the Baltics on Thursday.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna welcomed Zelensky at the airport in Tallinn. Zelensky intends to discuss further aid for Ukraine and its NATO and EU integration, like he did on his stop on Wednesday in Lithuania.

With his visit, Zelensky wants to show his gratitude to the Baltic states for their military, financial and humanitarian aid. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are among the most determined international advocates of Ukraine.

"This is more than just a visit of gratitude. This is a visit of trust - the common trust of the nations bordering Russia," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"We stand together and will not lose our unity," the president said.

Zelensky has not visited Estonia since the war began and plans to meet with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis, give a speech to the parliament and meet Estonia's political leadership.

Zelensky's last stop on his Baltics tour is Latvia.

President of Estonia Alar Karis (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspect the guard of honour at a welcoming ceremony during his official visit to Estonia. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with President of Estonia Alar Karis (Not Pictured) after their meeting. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa