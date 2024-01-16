Zelensky demands NATO membership at Davos but rejects 'freezing' war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during the Welcoming Remarks session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos. Valeriano Di Domenico/World Economic Forum/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his country's bid for NATO membership at a meeting with the head of the Western defence alliance in Davos on Tuesday, but pair appeared to differ on ways to end the war.

Zelensky told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that he expects NATO to make decisions this year that would bring his country closer to joining.

The Ukrainian leader informed Stoltenberg about the situation at the front line, according to a statement from Zelenksy's office, and underlined the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defence systems in the face of recent Russian shelling.

For his part, Stoltenberg said in a statement: "I'm ... quite confident that NATO allies will continue to provide support because support for Ukraine is not charity. Support for Ukraine is investment in our own security.

"We just have to stand by Ukraine and at some stage Russia will understand that they are paying a too high price and sit down and agree to some kind of just peace."

But Zelensky is not interested in a long ceasefire or "freezing" as he put it. Instead he is in favour of deciding the war on the battlefield "this year" and inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

"Any frozen conflict will eventually ignite," he said later in a keynote speech in the Swiss mountain resort.

Zelensky once again accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "madness" and having no interest in peaceful solutions after nearly two years of war, as well as the 2014 annexation of Crimea and involvement in Syria's civil conflict.

"Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products," he said, adding that his 10-point plan, based on a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, reparations and punishment of war criminals is the only proposal possible.

Zelensky criticized the international community for not being quick enough and not going far enough with Russian sanctions, which "could have forced Putin into concessions" - especially if his nuclear industry had been hit.

"Putin is trying to normalize what should have ended in the 20th century - mass deportations, cities and villages razed to the ground and the terrifying feeling that the war may never end," he added.

"In fact Putin embodies war. He will not change. We must change."

In the previous two years, Zelensky has opted to address the high-powered political and business forum by video. But this time he travelled to Davos to personally plea for more help amid increasing war fatigue in European Union capitals and a United States distracted by a presidential election campaign.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also at the WEF, told supporters of Ukraine "to empower their resistance" to Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022.

Calling for more arms and financial support for Ukraine, von der Leyen urged the country's backers to hold their ground.

She said Ukraine "can prevail in this war," citing Kiev's victories in liberating captured territories from Russia as proof.

The German government meanwhile is taking steps to back investments by German companies in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck noted at the WEF. He is the highest-ranking German delegate, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not in Davos this year.

Investment guarantees are encouraging more business in Ukraine by protecting investments in a similar way to insurance, Habeck said.

In his WEF speech, Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on his country's economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and end to strict lockdowns, saying his nation's economy grew by around 5.2% last year.

In 2023, the economy of the Asian giant with a population of around 1.4 billion had recovered and moved upwards, China's number two politician said, which was higher than the estimated target of 5%.

Li made the statements just a day before the country was due to officially publish its gross domestic product (GDP) data.

"In promoting economic development, we did not resort to massive stimulus," Li added. "We did not seek short-term growth while accumulating long-term risk. The Chinese economy can handle ups and downs in its performance."

Li also called for more foreign investment and announced that China wanted to open up further. Beijing plans to improve the environment for foreign companies, who repeatedly complain about opaque legal regulations, such as cross-border data transfer or agreements that favour Chinese companies in public tenders.

Last year, China's economy struggled with weak domestic consumption and a severe real-estate crisis. Following the end of the strict coronavirus regulations, the economy initially grew significantly, but quickly lost momentum again over the course of the year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) meets Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg (R) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa