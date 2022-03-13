Zelensky describes 'fundamentally different approach' from Moscow in talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia, which invaded his country on February 24, has adopted a "fundamentally different approach" in talks to end the conflict. In a media briefing, Zelensky says that the approach is in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only "issued ultimatums" and that he is "happy to have a signal from Russia" after President Vladimir Putin said he saw "some positive shifts" in their dialogue.