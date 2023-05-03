Zelensky: 'We didn't attack Putin or Moscow'

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russia’s claims that the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin was targeted by two Ukrainian drones overnight on May 3.

"We do not attack Putin or Moscow. We are fighting on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We don't have enough weapons even for that," Zelensky said during the press conference in Finland — where he attended a one-day summit of the Nordic countries' leaders.

"Therefore, we did not attack Putin. We will leave it to the tribunal," he said.

Russian state media claimed that "as a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar control systems, the (drones) were disabled."

Videos are circulating on social media of the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov also denied Ukraine's involvement in a statement to BBC Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, wrote that "Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist act," implying that Russia staged the event.

According to Podolyak, "Something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin."