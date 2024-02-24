Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo (L-R) attend a wreath laying ceremony on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday. Photo Italian Government Press Office/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The site of the gathering was Hostomel Airfield in the northwestern suburbs of Kyiv, which saw the first signs of the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and was the scene of weeks of fierce fighting.

The ultimate failure of Russia to capture the airfield and use it as a planned pathway to quickly subdue and occupy the Ukrainian capital is a symbol of Kyiv's resilience after 730 days of war, the speakers said.

Zelensky and Western leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo used the symbolic value of the airfield to reiterate their strong support for Ukraine's ongoing battle against the Russian invaders.

"From here was supposed to begin that particular 'take Kyiv and Ukraine in three days' scenario," Zelensky said. "It can be said in one sentence: two years ago, we met hostile landing with fire here; two years later, we welcome our friends and partners here."

The nation, he said, "endured in the first three days. And didn't fall on the fourth. And fought for the fifth day. And then a month. And then six months. And now two years. Battles for freedom. Battles for life. Heroically fought by incredible people, to whom I always address in my speeches: Great people, of a great country."

"Putin was sure he could easily take strategic targets like this airport," Trudeau said at the gathering. "We are standing here today because he was wrong, because he was wrong about so many things."

Meloni used the occasion to drive home the conviction that Ukraine is Italy's "home" and will defend it as Rome prepares to hold the first Group of Seven summit under its presidency.

"This place is a symbol of Moscow's failure and Ukraine's pride, it reminds that there is something stronger than missiles and war: it is a love for one's land and freedom," she said.

Von der Leyen remembered the night two years ago when "all seemed lost" and it felt as if Ukraine would fall within days as "swarms of Russian helicopters" and "columns of tanks, descending fast from the border with Belarus" came pouring into the country.

But, she said, "your courage stood in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's way," declaring that "Europe will continue to stand at your side, for as long as it takes with more financial support, more ammunition, more training for your troops, more air defenses, and more investment in Europe's and Ukraine's defense industries."