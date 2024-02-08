Zelensky fires Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday that he has fired Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday fired the nation's top military commander.

Zelensky announced Thursday that Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his post and replaced with Colonel-General Oleksander Syrskyi.

"Today I have decided to renew the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is not about surnames, and certainly not about politics," Zelensky said in an address to the nation Thursday, "this is about the system of our army, about management."

He said along with the new commander "a new management team will take over leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"2024 can become successful for Ukraine only through effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky continued. "We are all proud of our army and we must do everything in our power to ensure that the Ukrainian army becomes a victorious army."

Zelensky suggested that Zaluzhnyi, a seasoned general could still play an important role in future military planning.

"We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces Ukraine. The time for such a renewal is now. I proposed to General Zaluzhnyi to remain part of the team," Zelensky posted on X Thursday along with a photo of him and Zaluzhnyi posing for a photo.

Speculation of Zaluzhnyi's dismissal has been brewing in international and local media for weeks as Zelensky tries to shake up military leadership amidst a stagnating counteroffensive.

In August, Zelensky replaced the heads of military recruitment amidst corruption allegations and in September, Zelensky sacked his war cabinet, including then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.