Zelensky floats possible Putin compromises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday he would consider dropping Ukraine's requests for full NATO membership — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees, AP reports.

The big picture: Zelensky again called for direct talks with Putin, and said he would also be open to having discussions on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and parts of the Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What he's saying: “It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelensky said, per AP.

  • “We are not being accepted into NATO because they are afraid of Russia. That’s all. We need to calm down and say, ‘Okay, what other security guarantees are possible?'" he added, per the Washington Post.

State of play: Putin has so far refused to meet directly with Zelensky, and weeks of peace talks between the two country's negotiators have failed to produce any major results.

  • Moscow has demanded that Ukraine declare neutrality, rule out future NATO membership and give up all claims to Crimea and the Donbas "republics."

What to watch: President Biden is scheduled travel to Europe later this week to meet with U.S. allies about the crisis in Ukraine.

  • At the same time, Russian forces have escalated its air and sea campaigns against Ukraine.

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky presses call for meeting with Putin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday pressed for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying the war in his country would not be able to end without one."I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelensky...

  • Biden says "clear sign" Putin could resort to chemical attack in Ukraine

    As Biden warns that a cornered Putin could resort to chemical or biological attacks, CBS News meets a family who escaped the "hell" of Russia's onslaught in Mariupol.

  • Zelensky asks Pope to play "mediating role" to end Russian aggression

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Pope Francis in a call on Tuesday that a "mediating role of the Holy See ... would be appreciated" as the Russian invasion enters its 27th day.What he's saying: "Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelensky said in a tweet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • Krugman: Another dictator is having a bad year

    China's COVID policy failures, like Putin’s failures in Ukraine, ultimately stem from the inherent weakness of autocratic government.

  • Live updates: Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security. “It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.

  • UK-bound Ukraine orphans stuck in Poland awaiting paperwork

    Dozens of Ukrainian orphans and their carers who are headed to refuge in the UK were stuck Tuesday in Poland due to missing paperwork from Ukraine. The nearly 50 youngsters from orphanages in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro were due to fly to London on Monday before traveling on to Scotland.

  • Switzerland is not so neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    In an emotional address to the Swiss people on Saturday — which was livestreamed at a solidarity rally outside the Federal Palace in the capital, Bern — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on oligarchs and asked, "Why can't we live like the Swiss?"Why it matters: Switzerland is famously neutral, but not when it comes to the war in Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Swiss Pre

  • Ukraine says it retook control of a town near Kyiv from Russia as heavy fighting continues around the capital

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine said late on Tuesday that Makariv was back under their control, complicating Russia's attempts to surround the capital.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 3 ways Putin is attacking the media

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer joins the Live show to discuss how Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacking the media.

  • Beyoncé In Talks To Perform ‘Be Alive’ At The Oscars From The Same Compton Tennis Court That Venus And Serena Williams Trained

    Beyoncé is reportedly in talks to perform her latest single, "Be Alive" at this year's Oscars on a very special stage in honor of Venus and Serena Williams.

  • Spring Statement: Borrowing figures give Rishi Sunak 'wiggle room'

    One influential economist says government borrowing this year could be about £25bn less than expected.

  • Germany honors survivor of Nazi camps, 96, killed in Ukraine

    Germany's parliament on Tuesday paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but was killed last week during an attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said on Monday that Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on Friday. Romanchenko was dedicated to keeping alive the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee, the memorial said.

  • A famous Russian actor who spoke at Putin's pro-war rally got called out by his daughter on CNN

    Vladimir Mashkova, who has appeared in movies including "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," spoke at Putin's rally in Moscow earlier this month.

  • Muskingum BOE: No word on possible May 3rd primary election delay

    Ohio election officials must decide between splitting up the primary or postponing it due to snags in the legislative redistricting process.

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres defends move to retain control of Russian factory

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC said on Tuesday it would continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20 million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland or elsewhere.

  • Las Vegas man keeps supplies going for Ukrainian orphans

    The safety of children in Ukraine is constantly on his mind. A Las Vegas man says he’s been taking extraordinary measures to ensure the orphanages he’s in contact with get the supplies they need. Visit ktnv.com/Ukraine for continuing coverage of the conflict, including stories like this one with a local connection.

  • Russian journalist donating Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

    Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov is donating his Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. "Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund," Muratov said in an article, Reuters reported. "There are already over 10 million refugees," Muratov added. "I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award."The U.N. estimates more than 3.5...

  • Americans 'want to do things' right now, and that's bullish

    “People want to do things,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research, recently said in a post on LinkedIn.

  • Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

    (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time would be required to resolve the issue. He also repeated his acknowledgement made earlier this month that Ukraine could not now secure NATO membership.

  • Voices: Trump was right, Merkel was wrong – and it’s made it harder to save Ukraine

    In 2018, the-then US president said that the Germans were getting over-reliant on Russia for energy, and weren’t spending enough on their own defence