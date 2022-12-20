Zelensky will hand over gift from Bakhmut's defenders to Western partners

The soldiers from the ‘fortress city’ of Bakhmut handed over a flag to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that he could pass it on to the Western partners who are helping Ukraine with weapons.



Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address



Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am asking all our people: wherever you are, please support the Ukrainian heroes who are holding out against the fiercest attacks of the occupiers, against the most insane Russian strikes...

Support our Bakhmut: tattered but unconquered, and its defenders.

Our fighters gave me our flag today and asked me to pass it on to those whose decisions are very important for Ukraine, for all our soldiers. We will definitely do it.

We will definitely persevere. We will definitely get the necessary support for Ukraine!".

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded the international partners that the duration of the war depends on the amount of support directed at Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!