Zelensky holds call with Pope Francis, discusses peace formula

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with Pope Francis and discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Zelensky said during his evening address on Dec. 28.

Zelensky first announced the 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. The peace plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Russian territory, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The formula also calls for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

"I have just spoken with His Holiness Pope Francis to express gratitude for his Christmas greetings to Ukraine and Ukrainians, for his wishes for peace, a just peace for all of us," Zelensky said.

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis encouraged prayers for peace and stability in countries, including Ukraine.

"We discussed our joint work on the Peace Formula, more than 80 states are already involved," according to Zelensky. "I am grateful to the Vatican for supporting our work."

Zelensky met Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican in May, where they spoke for over half an hour.

The Kremlin ruled out peace talks with Ukraine on Dec. 21. Ukrainian and Western leaders have repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.

