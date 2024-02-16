Zelensky, Macron sign security agreement between Ukraine, France

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation, the two heads of state announced during a press briefing at the Elysee Palace in France on Feb. 16.

This is already the third bilateral security agreement that Kyiv finalized with its partners based on commitments made by G7 countries last July.

Zelensky signed a similar deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier on Feb. 16 and with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv in January.

According to Macron, the new agreement concretizes the G7 members' commitments.

"Our support is not only long-term but also collective, as the U.K. and Germany already signed such an agreement," the French head of state said.

"We have signed a very ambitious agreement. It concerns 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in military aid this year and full support for our EU and NATO aspirations," Zelensky said, thanking Macron for his leadership and support.

Zelensky's office announced already on Feb. 15 that the Ukrainian president is scheduled to visit France and Germany to finalize the agreements.

Read also: Germany signs long-term security deal with Ukraine, unveils new aid package

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.