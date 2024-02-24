Zelensky marks war anniversary with tribute to Ukrainians' courage

(L-R) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speak at a joint press conference during a visit to Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the conflict with Russia. Benoit Doppagne/Belga/dpa

President Volodymyr Zelensky has marked the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

with a commemoration of the victims of the war, also attended by foreign dignitaries.

"Every normal person wants the war to end, but none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," the Ukrainian president said, against the backdrop of destroyed aeroplanes at Hostomel airport near Kiev on Saturday. He said that the war would only end "on our terms" and with a "just" peace. Zelensky said he was proud of the Ukrainians fighting for their independence.

The president recalled that the battle for the capital Kiev began in Hostomel. "And it was here that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin)] suffered his first fundamental defeat," Zelensky said. He thanked the foreign allies for their help in the defence campaign.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she remembered how two years ago, it seemed as if "everything was lost." But thanks to the courage of the Ukrainians, this did not happen, she said. They had amazed the world, she said.

The heads of government of Belgium, Italy and Canada - Alexander De Croo, Giorgia Meloni and Justin Trudeau - also gave speeches at the ceremony. Zelensky then awarded medals to soldiers.

