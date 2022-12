Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday marks a high point in ties between Ukraine and its most important ally, putting the spotlight on a relationship strengthened by Russia's invasion, but not without some friction along the way. The visit, which is Zelenskiy's first trip outside of Ukraine since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries with a White House meeting, a visit to Congress and a focus on more weapons for Kyiv. It's a relationship that hasn't been without irritation, despite the strong military and diplomatic support that the United States has given to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.