Zelensky meets Stoltenberg, von der Leyen at Davos

President Volodymyr Zelensky met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Jan. 16.

Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on Jan. 15 to attend the WEF, an annual event that gathers the world's government, business, and civil society leaders.

Zelensky met Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the event and attended the "CEOs for Ukraine" meeting with von der Leyen.

Zelensky said on X that he thanked Stoltenberg for NATO's "steadfast support" and discussed the situation on the front line.

He also "emphasized the need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense" and "noted the significance of the UK-Ukraine security agreement."

According to media reports, Zelensky will make a speech at the WEF later in the afternoon and plans to meet Jamie Dimon, the billionaire CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

