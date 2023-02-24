Zelensky open to China’s proposed peace plan

American City Business Journals
The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District approved a major change to one of its roadway projects — making it one of the largest projects it has done in its 50-year history. The district, which oversees things such as transportation and infrastructure in and around the theme park resort, on Feb. 22 approved a $74.5 million increase to its preliminary budget for the third phase of the World Drive North extension project, which includes a widening from two to four lanes of the major roadway that leads through Walt Disney World Resort toward the Magic Kingdom theme park. The project includes: The construction of approximately 1.6 miles of four-lane roadway and a four-lane, roughly 100-foot vehicular bridge Mechanically stabilized earth retaining walls, and three roundabouts Utility protection structures, relocation of underground utility conveyance systems, roadway lighting, pavement marking, landscaping and more Apopka-based Southland Construction Inc. is the contractor on the project.