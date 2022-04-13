Zelensky praises Biden after he says Putin committing genocide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mychael Schnell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised President Biden on Tuesday after the U.S. leader said Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

The message came hours after Biden, while delivering remarks in Menlo, Iowa, accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said. “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

The president later doubled down on his claim during an exchange with reporters but noted that his lawyers would ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian,” Biden said. “The evidence is mounting. ”

“And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added.

Biden’s claim comes in the sixth week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 when Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Biden accused Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha earlier this month after images circulated of bodies laying in the streets and in mass graves.

Zelensky accused Russia of genocide earlier this month, telling CBS News, “Indeed, this is genocide.”

An International Criminal Court prosecutor launched an investigation last month that is examining any accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine by any individuals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Putin for saying war is going to plan

    Putin, speaking on Tuesday, said Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims and "rhythmically and calmly" continue what it calls a special operation. Moscow said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign.

  • Putin vows Russia's military goals in Ukraine will be achieved as more reports of atrocities emerge

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is vowing Moscow's military goals in Ukraine will be achieved. Meanwhile, more reports of horrific crimes and violence against civilians emerge. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on the allegations of rape and other abuses against residents of Ukraine.

  • Reports of women in Ukraine being sexually assaulted by Russian led forces

    Investigators are documenting alleged war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, including an increasing number of reports of women being sexually assaulted. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss her conversation with an elderly Ukrainian woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a Russian soldier and the latest on the war.

  • 'Seems that way': Biden stands by 'genocide' remark

    STORY: "I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington, after an event on the economy in Iowa."We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me," he said.

  • Joe Biden accuses Vladimir Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine

    US president says Russian leader is ‘trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian’ in comments welcomed by Voldymyr ZelenskiyRussia-Ukraine war: latest updatesWhat we know on day 49 of the invasion Joe Biden has accused Russia of carrying out genocide in Ukraine, saying that Vladimir Putin is “trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian”. Biden has been consistently outspoken in denouncing Russian wholesale killing of Ukrainian civilians, labelling Putin as a “war criminal” in mid

  • US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping N.Korea

    A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said.

  • White House adviser: Extending TSA mask mandate ‘absolutely’ still on the table

    A top White House COVID-19 adviser on Monday said that extending the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks, which is set to expire next week, is “absolutely” under consideration. “This is a CDC decision and I think it is absolutely on the table,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on NBC’s “Today.” Jha said…

  • One way Biden could cut inflation

    The Trump trade tariffs raised costs for Americans when he imposed them in 2018 and 2019. Biden could undo them.

  • Britney Spears Leaves Fans Confused with Instagram Post About 'Having a Baby'

    "My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," the pop princess told fans in a lengthy Instagram caption about her latest Maui vacation

  • Biden administration preparing to send more than $700 million in new military aid to Ukraine: reports

    The aid will include heavy artillery systems, according to Reuters, and comes after the US has already provided more than $2 billion in security assistance.

  • S.Korea's Yoon invites ex-president he once prosecuted to his inauguration

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol invited disgraced former President Park Geun-hye to attend his inauguration next month, when the two met on Tuesday for first time since Yoon led a corruption probe five years ago that landed Park in prison. Yoon, a former prosecutor-general and the new standard-bearer of Park's conservative party, is keen to heal lingering wounds in his party after barely winning last month's bitterly fought presidential election.

  • Gas Prices Drop Two Weeks in a Row, and Now E15 Gas Will Be Allowed over Summer

    E15 gasoline with ethanol will be allowed to be sold over the summer in a break from the usual. That could lead to further declines in the cost of filling up your vehicle, but consumers are still restless.

  • Mark Brnovich refused to defend election law, but that's not his only sin

    It's breathtaking how Mark Brnovich has misused the Arizona Attorney General's Office. So is the silence from the GOP candidates to replace him.

  • Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.

  • Russia's invasion has caused $80 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure, economists say. This chart breaks down what's been hit.

    Eight airports, 145 factories, and almost 600 educational institutions have been hit, according to estimates from Ukrainian economists.

  • SocGen severs Russia ties with sale of Rosbank to oligarch Potanin

    PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) income hit from selling its Rosbank unit to Interros Capital, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin. Rosbank will rejoin the business empire of Potanin, the 61-year-old head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, who has been sanctioned by Canada https://www.international.gc.ca/world-monde/international_relations-relations_internationales/sanctions/russia_regulations-reglement_russie13.aspx?lang=eng under Western moves against Russia's business and political elite over its invasion of Ukraine. While financial terms of the deal were not announced, SocGen said it would write off 3.1 billion euros, comprising a 2 billion-euro hit on Rosbank's book value and the rest linked to the reversal of rouble conversion reserves.

  • Concern over possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

    STORY: Ukraine officials said Tuesday (April 12) it was checking reports chemical weapons were used by Russian forces in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the possibility in his nightly video address."Today we heard a statement from the occupiers confirming they are preparing for a new stage in their terror against us and our defenders. One of the spokespeople of the invaders said they are considering using chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take it very seriously. I want to remind world leaders that a possible use of chemical weapons had been already discussed by the Russian military. At the time it meant the reaction to the Russian aggression should have been harsher and faster."Zelenskiy did not provide any other detail on the claim. The Russian defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. British defense minister James Heappey said it was trying to verify the report."We are working urgently to understand whether or not chemical weapons have been used and if they have, as the foreign secretary has said, the people responsible will be held to account. The use of chemical weapons is abhorrent; it does cross a line and all options are on the table for how we would respond."Should the reports be confirmed, it would mark a dangerous new development in the conflict, which is now firmly focused on the east of the country. The battle for the key port town of Mariupol is reaching a decisive phase, with Ukrainian marines holed up in the Azovstal industrial district. Russian victory there would create the land corridor it's been seeking between areas it holds to the west and east. Civilians continued to flee from areas of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday ahead of the anticipated Russian offensive.President Vladimir Putin calls his action in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" the country. The Russian leader said Tuesday that it would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.

  • South Dakota lawmakers vote to impeach attorney general

    The state's Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted 36-31 to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct during and after the incident that claimed the life of Joseph Boever, 55, the Argus Leader newspaper reported. Ravnsborg must temporarily step aside and the Senate must wait at least 20 days before conducting an impeachment trial. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, also Republican, had demanded that Ravnsborg step down after the crash.

  • Serbia considers purchase of Rafale jets from France, president says

    Serbia plans to purchase Rafale multipurpose fighter jets from France, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, which experts saw as the latest sign of Belgrade distancing itself from its traditional military supplier and ally Russia. Serbia, now a candidate to join the EU, has been under pressure from Europe to scale back its links to Moscow. It has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

  • Ukraine says more than 1,200 bodies found in mass graves around Kyiv

    Ukraine said 1,222 bodies have been discovered since Russian troops pulled out of towns and villages near Kyiv.