Zelensky praises Biden after he says Putin committing genocide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised President Biden on Tuesday after the U.S. leader said Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

The message came hours after Biden, while delivering remarks in Menlo, Iowa, accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said. “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

The president later doubled down on his claim during an exchange with reporters but noted that his lawyers would ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian,” Biden said. “The evidence is mounting. ”

“And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added.

Biden’s claim comes in the sixth week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 when Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Biden accused Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha earlier this month after images circulated of bodies laying in the streets and in mass graves.

Zelensky accused Russia of genocide earlier this month, telling CBS News, “Indeed, this is genocide.”

An International Criminal Court prosecutor launched an investigation last month that is examining any accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine by any individuals.

