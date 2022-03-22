Zelensky presses call for meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday pressed for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying the war in his country would not be able to end without one.

"I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelensky said an interview with European public television networks, according to Reuters.

He added that a meeting would allow both leaders to discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, the news service noted.

Zelensky has reportedly been seeking to meet with Putin for almost a year, which the Russian president has refused. Zelensky increased his calls for a meeting after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Reuters noted.

Just last week, Zelensky said that a meeting with Putin would allow Russia to "limit the losses caused by its mistakes," according to the news service

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that it would like "active and substantive" talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told Reuters, however, that Russia does not have plans to go public with its demands of Ukraine.