Zelensky, Pritzker meet in Kyiv, discuss recovery of Ukraine's energy system

President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker during her Oct. 16 visit to Kyiv, Zelensky's office reported.

"Your visit is a signal of strong support. It is important for us to see that the United States is ready to help Ukraine get through the winter period and protect critical infrastructure facilities," Zelensky told Pritzker at the meeting.

The president thanked his U.S. counterpart, the U.S. government, and the American people for providing Ukraine with defense, financial, and humanitarian assistance to resist Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky and Pritzker discussed how to ensure Ukraine's macro-financial stability in 2024, attract private investment for reconstruction projects, and use frozen Russian assets as a significant source of funds for the country's recovery.

"Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, the recovery of Ukraine is a priority as it allows us to provide the necessary conditions for the fight and victory of our state," the Ukrainian president said.

"The participation of American companies in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system is of particular interest," he added as Kyiv prepares for a possible Russian campaign of mass strikes against the country's energy system.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

Pritzker arrived in Kyiv earlier the same day for her first visit to Ukraine since the appointment in September.

Previously, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a video call with Pritzker, and Zelensky met her in person in New York, discussing priority areas in Ukraine's reconstruction.

