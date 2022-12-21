Zelensky about Putin: He is no longer subject of civilised relations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is "no longer a subject of civilised people."

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House

Quote: "So, what kind of message can I send him after he actually destroyed and is destroying our lives? He may go even further, somewhere where the Soviet Union had presence in the past, he might want to invade those territories too…

I believe that there is something mortal about his inadequate approach to the word. Why do we need to send him a message?

He needs to be interested in getting attention from the world. He is no longer a subject of civilised people. He should be interested in trying to save something of his culture and the history of his country, so that is his problem now."

Background:

Zelensky called his first visit to the United States amid the full-scale war with Russia historic.

Biden, in turn, said that Putin does not plan to stop the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!