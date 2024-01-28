Zelensky releases personal financial declarations showing fall in income over 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 28 released a mandatory declaration of his income and assets.

The summary on the presidential website says that his household cashflow fell by UAH 1.8 million ($47,50) to UAH 3.7 million ($97,706) in 2022, compared to 2021.

The Zelenskys made $285,198 in 2021, although almost $141,2789 of that came from the sale of treasury bonds.

The 2021 figure was almost $314,827 less than his 2020 income.

Zelensky's declaration attributed his lower 2022 income to frozen rental agreements as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to the declaration, in 2021, Zelensky finished the registration process for 22 trademarks, having begun it “long before he was elected president.” The full declaration lists several dozen trademarks.

Zelensky’s number of apartments, vehicles and other assets has not changed. According to his declaration, there are seven entries for apartments and two for vehicles, a Range Rover and a Mercedes.

