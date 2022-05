Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that Tehran will avenge the death of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in the capital. "I have agreed for our security forces to seriously follow up on this matter and I have no doubt that revenge for the pure blood of our martyr will be taken," Raisi said. The semi-official ISNA news agency said members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the Guards.