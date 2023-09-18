Zelensky says Russians let Putin grown into a second Hitler, only the world can stop him now

Meeting of the President of Ukraine with foreign journalists on March 2, 2022

The world faces the prospect of stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, or seeing the start of a third world war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes interview that aired on CBS on Sept. 17.

Ukrainians are very grateful to the United States for its support in the war with Russia, but the international community must decide whether to stop Russia now or allow it to "go further,” Zelenskyy said.

"The whole world (has to) decide whether we want to stop Putin, or whether we want to start the beginning of a world war. We can't change Putin. Russian society has (lost) the respect of the world. They elected him and re-elected him, and raised a second Hitler. They did this. We cannot go back in time. But we can stop it here."

Citing the roughly $70 billion the United States has contributed to Ukraine's war effort, Pelley asked Zelenskyy if he expected that level of support to continue.

"The United States of America (is) supporting Ukraine financially and I'm grateful for this," Zelenskyy said. "I just think they're not supporting only Ukraine. If Ukraine falls, Putin will surely go further. What will the United States of America do when Putin reaches the Baltic states? When he reaches the Polish border? He will. This is a lot of money. We have a lot of gratitude. What else must Ukraine do for everyone to measure our huge gratitude? We are dying in this war."

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Sept. 21, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sept. 15.

The United States announced on Sept. 6 that it would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank rounds as part of a $175 million aid package.

The next day, on Sept. 7, the United States revealed a package of up to $600 million in aid, including equipment to support anti-aircraft defense and ammunition.

