Zelensky signs security agreements with Italy and Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) sign a bilateral security agreement on the 2nd anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Mariyinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed separate security deals with the prime ministers of Italy and Canada on Saturday, as a group of Western leaders was in Kiev to express their solidarity on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is definitely stronger now than it was two years ago," Zelensky wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the deal signed together with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni

are always meaningful," the Ukrainian leader said in a separate post announcing the agreement with Italy.

"We continue to guarantee our support for Ukraine," said Meloni. Italy's agreement with Ukraine is modelled on Ukraine's agreements with Germany and France, she said.

Kiev has already forged a series of security deals with Western allies, including Berlin and Paris. On Friday, Zelensky signed a similar agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

In addition to political support, the agreements provide for military and financial aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a bilateral meeting on the 2nd anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Mariyinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts as they hold signed agreements on the 2nd anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Mariyinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa