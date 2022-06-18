Zelensky submits bill to Rada on ratification of Istanbul Convention

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
In 2020 and 2021, ratification of the Istanbul Convention was a key requirement of the Women's Marchs
In 2020 and 2021, ratification of the Istanbul Convention was a key requirement of the Women's Marchs

Ukraine signed the Istanbul Convention in 2011, but the document has not been ratified. In 2020 and 2021, the ratification of the Istanbul Convention was the main demand of the Women's Marchs in Ukraine.

This international treaty of the Council of Europe provides for the criminalization of violence against women, domestic violence, stalking, forced marriage and abortion, sterilization, as well as the protection of victims, the ability of law enforcement agencies to respond to various forms of violence and other measures to prevent or punish it. As of May 2021, 33 countries have ratified the convention and 12 have signed it.

Two petitions were created on the president's website calling for the ratification of the Istanbul Convention – both gained more than 25,000 votes. The president’s Feb. 17 response to the petition said that President Zelensky consistently supports the protection of the rights of people who have experienced domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Zelensky in June 2020 supported a petition calling for Ukraine’s ratification of the convention and signed a decree on creating measures to prevent and counter domestic violence, as well as to protect the rights of survivors of such violence. Based on the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a relevant action plan in April 2021.

The March of Women initiative on June 17 stated that in the context of a full-scale war, the issue of protecting women is even more relevant, and called for the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

“This will be an important step for Ukraine in the European integration process,” initiative activists wrote.

“Unlike in the Russian world, where domestic violence is decriminalized and not a crime, and where women are not protected in any way, we must emphasize the direction in which our country is moving. This is the path of European integration!”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 900 Ukrainian kids dead or injured since start of war, Russia frees captive Ukrainian medic: Live updates

    Some 323 children were killed and 583 injured since Russia's war in Ukraine began, with most casualties occurring in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

  • UK Train Strike Part of Crisis for World’s Oldest Railway

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest train strike in 30 years is set to upend travel Tuesday as the world’s oldest railroad struggles to redefine its role in a commuting landscape transformed by the coronavirus crisis.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testi

  • Kentucky ranked one of worst states in COVID-19 performance, new nationwide study reports

    One doctor who took part in the study said Kentucky’s results were “striking.”

  • Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi likely asked President Volodymyr Zelensky "behind closed doors" to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German newspaper Die Welt reported on June 16.

  • The First 13: In states with 'trigger laws,' abortion rights are on the precipice. This is how we got here, and the chaos that comes next.

    Insider spent months investigating the 13 "trigger states," identifying the politicians who pushed the abortion bans and the corporations that bankrolled them.

  • Trump accuses the Jan. 6 committee of selective editing

    Former President Donald Trump on Friday accused the House Jan. 6 committee of running sensationalized hearings, though he did not provide evidence.

  • Diocese Says Mass. School Can't Call Itself Catholic After Refusing to Remove Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags

    In a decree issued Thursday, Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Diocese of Worcester claimed the two flags "are inconsistent with Catholic teaching"

  • Dutch prime minister apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeepers

    The Dutch government formally apologized Saturday to soldiers who were sent as U.N. peacekeepers to defend the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica with insufficient firepower and manpower to keep the peace. The soldiers — veterans now — were overrun by more heavily armed Bosnian Serb forces led by Gen. Ratko Mladic who went on to massacre 8,000 Muslim men and boys in July 1995, in a bloodbath that an international war crimes tribunal labeled genocide. Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed hundreds of veterans of the Dutchbat III peacekeeping unit on Saturday at a military base in the central Netherlands, telling them that after nearly 27 years “some words have still not been said.”

  • Iowa top court rejects right to abortion

    STORY: The Supreme Court of Iowa on Friday ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion. The 5-2 ruling reverses its own finding from four years ago… and revives a law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment before getting an abortion. A Planned Parenthood affiliate said the group was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, but also noted the ruling still leaves room to challenge the 24-hour waiting period in the lower court on the grounds that it imposes an "undue burden" on women seeking abortion. "Definitely have a long road ahead of us, a long fight ahead of us.” Sheena Dooley works for Planned Parenthood North Central States: “… we have been taking steps to kind of prepare for everything that's going on in the abortion landscape within our five-state affiliate. And one of those things, for instance, are patient navigators. So people can contact us and we can help them navigate and find the closest place to get the care that they need when that situation happens." The Iowa ruling comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon issue a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights at the national level. Since the leak of a draft opinion indicating the top court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, eight-foot tall fencing has been erected around the building… which remains in the form of lockdown. Unlike other government buildings in Washington, D.C., no members of the public have been allowed into the U.S. Supreme Court since March of 2020.For abortion-rights protester Guido Reichstadter – who spent a night in jail after for locking himself to the fence in early June – the fencing is a sign of how out of touch the conservative justices are with public sentiment.

  • North Korea aids sufferers of intestinal illness outbreak

    STORY: In the video released by the North's state-run television KRT, residents of Haeju City and Kangryong County suffering from enteric disease were seen crying with gratitude as they received medicines, food and daily necessities from officials on Friday (June 17).Earlier this week, North Korea revealed the state was facing an "acute enteric epidemic" on top of a weeks-long outbreak of coronavirus. It did not elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.South Hwanghae Province is North Korea's key agricultural region and the outbreak raised concerns that it may worsen chronic food shortages amid the wave of COVID-19 infections.

  • Juneteenth: Freedom's promise is still denied to thousands of blacks unable to make bail

    Black men occupy a disproportionate share of prison cells in the U.S. sakhorn/Shutterstock.comJune 19 marks Juneteenth, a celebration of the de facto end of slavery in the United States. For hundreds of thousands of African-Americans stuck in pretrial detention – accused but not convicted of a crime, and unable to leave because of bail – that promise remains unfulfilled. And coming immediately after Father’s Day, it’s also a reminder of the loss associated with the forced separation of families.

  • Russia’s Sole Aircraft Carrier Won’t Return to Sea Before 2024 ... If It Ever Does

    The Admiral Kuznetsov’s long, sad story continues.

  • Xi Says China’s Corruption Still Severe and Complicated

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid

  • ‘Sounds cooler in English’: South Korean president’s unnecessary mixing of languages annoys citizens

    Yoon has been heard using English terms on several occasions, even when the events did not call for a mixing of languages. In a meeting on June 10 with the leaders of the ruling People Power Party, Yoon brought up a name change for Yongsan Park, a newly opened former Korea base for the U.S. Forces. While suggesting a new name, the president said, “When you say ‘National Memorial Park’ in English, it sounds cool, but when you say ‘Gukrip Chumo Gongwon,’” referring to the Korean equivalent of the name, “it doesn’t, so I don’t know what to call it in our country’s language.”

  • Inside the MAGA world scramble to produce findings suggesting the 2020 election was stolen

    How a team of cyber experts and lawyers came together in the days after the 2020 election to try to find information suggesting fraud, in an attempt to keep Trump in office despite his defeat.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • 9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

    The 9-year-old’s mom says they were watching a movie together before the man arrived unannounced.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.