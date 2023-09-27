Zelensky teases new national security measures



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are working on new “powerful measures” to boost national security, the president said in an official Telegram video posted Sept. 27.

“Ukraine will be stronger. Ukraine will have more capabilities to defend itself,” he said.

Last autumn, Russian missile and drone strikes inflicted substantial damage on the country’s energy infrastructure. Major cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv experienced rolling blackouts and power shortages.

On Sept. 7, Reuters reported that Ukraine was upgrading its air defense systems to protect the power grid ahead of the cold season.

Recent Western deliveries of advanced air defense systems such as the Patriot surface-to-air batteries have greatly bolstered the country’s ability to defend its skies.

“Strength for Ukraine has no alternatives. And everyone who strengthens the state, everyone who becomes stronger, and everyone who helps fight against the enemy and achieve results for Ukraine - everyone brings our goal closer,” he said.

