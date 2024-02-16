Zelensky thanks Germany for 'vital' new military aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the German government and the German people for supporting his country with a "vital" new military aid package.

"I very much appreciate the fact that you are standing by us, as the whole of Germany is doing," he said on Friday in Berlin at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to an official translation.

"This support is very pragmatic, very strong," he said.

Zelensky hailed a new bilateral security agreement that was signed earlier in the day and heaped praise on a fresh round of aid from Berlin that includes more howitzers, artillery ammunition, air defence systems and Iris-T missiles.

"We need this right now," he said. "German support is vital for us, for our fighters on the front line."

Zelensky emphasized the importance of the security deal: "I believe this agreement is the most valuable and the strongest we have to date."

"It reflects not only the level of bilateral relations, but also Germany's fundamental role in maintaining normality in Europe and the world."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery. Michael Kappeler/dpa