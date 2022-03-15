Zelensky thanks protester who interrupted Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Reuters Videos

STORY: The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.The extraordinary act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation."Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.The woman was named by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group, and by the head of the Agora human rights group, as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the channel.Pavel Chikov, head of Agora, said she had been arrested and taken to a Moscow police station. Tass news agency said she may face charges under a law against discrediting the armed forces, citing a law enforcement source.