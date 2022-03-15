Zelensky thanks protester who interrupted Russian TV news with anti-war poster

"I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth...and personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A dissenting employee had entered the studio Monday during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine. DURATION: 00:20

