Zelensky to give virtual address to Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Monday.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in their letter announcing the speech.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the letter read.

Zelensky’s address is scheduled for at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, over the weekend. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In the three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian forces have drawn closer to capturing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and have taken smaller cities — in one case allegedly kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol and replacing him with a pro-Putin politician, in another demolishing the city outright.

But the U.S. and NATO allies have been apprehensive about establishing stronger defenses of Ukraine, like a no-fly zone, amid concerns it would draw the U.S. and NATO into direct war with Russia, as Putin just weeks ago put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert.

Zelensky, who has emerged as a face of courage rallying Ukrainians against the continuing Russian onslaught, has been lobbying the democracies of the West repeatedly for more assistance and a firmer stance against Putin. Supporters across the globe have compared Zelensky to Winston Churchill as he continues defending the capital of Kyiv from the ground, rallying troops and delivering relief supplies throughout the city.

In a dramatic speech to the British Parliament last week, Zelensky closed by paraphrasing Hamlet: “The question for us now is to be or not to be. … Now I can get you a definitive answer. It’s definitely ‘Yes, to be.’”

