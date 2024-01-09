Zelensky to travel to World Economic Forum in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and Moldovan President Maia Sandu after their meeting. Dario Pignatelli/European Council/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in person this year, WEF president Børge Brende announced on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a day before the start of the annual congress in the Swiss Alps of leaders from politics, business and finance, a meeting on Ukraine will take place in Davos between security advisers and high-ranking officials from around 70 countries.

It will be the fourth meeting relating to Zelensky's so-called "Peace Formula" for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government aims to use the discussions to promote its peace plan, which foresees the withdrawal of all Russian forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, along with guarantees for Ukraine's future security.

In addition Russian leaders would be made to account for their roles in the invasion.

Russia rejects the plan and was not invited to previous meetings.

The conferences primarily serve to keep Ukraine's allies in line. The most recent of these meetings took place in Malta in October.