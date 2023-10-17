Zelensky, Trudeau discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza in a phone call on Oct. 16, the president said via Telegram.

Zelensky said that he and Trudeau were "in constant contact," and thanked the prime minister for "his willingness to help with the evacuation of our people from the Gaza Strip."

Around 260 Ukrainian nationals remained trapped in the besieged region of northern Gaza. Despite claims that the Rafah border crossing into Egypt would be opened for foreigners and humanitarian aid deliveries on the morning of Oct. 16, Israel denied any such agreement.

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets called the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe" on Oct. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Zelensky also said the conversation with Trudeau touched on agreements made during his visit to Canada in September.

The leaders discussed "hydroelectric power generation" as well as plans to complete a museum dedicated to the Holodomor, along with ongoing "defense cooperation."

Zelensky said he invited a Canadian representative to the next meeting regarding Ukraine's peace formula, which he said would be held soon.

On Oct. 11, Canada pledged a new aid package worth $19 million, intended to help Ukraine during the winter months.

Read also: Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.