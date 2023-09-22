Zelensky: Ukraine to produce weapons together with US

In his evening address on Sept. 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that there is a "long-term agreement" between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"I met with President Biden and his team. There is a new defense package: air defense, artillery, shells, engineering equipment," the president said. "There is also a long-term agreement – we will work together for Ukraine to produce the necessary weapons together with the United States. This is a new level of our unity!"

The president that that co-production in the defense industry with the U.S. is "a historic thing."

"A new industrial base, new jobs for both our nations. In particular, Ukraine will be able to produce air defense systems," he added. "We are preparing to create a new defense ecosystem together with the United States to produce weapons to further reinforce freedom and the protection of life together. This will yield global positive results."

On Sept. 21, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $128 million in new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine as well as $197 million in arms and equipment.

The announcement came amid Zelensky's visit to the White House, where he met with President Joe Biden.

