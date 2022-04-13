  • Oops!
Zelensky releases English-language plea: These are the weapons Ukraine needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday issued a new English-language plea for heavy weaponry as Russia’s invasion enters its seventh week.

Wearing his signature look — a military green short-sleeved T-shirt — Zelensky said since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops have learned they “had no idea who they were up against.”

“Russia didn’t know how much we cherish our freedom — we’ve been defending ourselves against Russia much longer than the invaders planned,” Zelensky said in a video shared on Twitter. “We have destroyed more Russian weapons and military equipment than some armies in Europe currently possess.

“But this is not enough,” the wartime leader — who has been compared to Winston Churchill — said as he went on to detail each weapon Ukraine needs in order to fight off Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a split-screen image with a truck carrying a rocket launcher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Twitter video. (ZelenskyyUa via Twitter)

“Artillery, 155 millimeters. Artillery shells, 152 millimeters — as many as possible. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems — Grad, Smerch, Tornado and M142 HIMARS.”

Zelensky said Ukraine needs armored vehicles, APC (armored personnel carriers) and infantry fighting vehicles, among others. “Tanks, T-72 or similar tanks from the U.S.A. or Germany,” are wanted too.

Ukraine is also seeking air defense systems, including the S-300 and Buk missile systems, along with military aircraft that Zelensky said would “save millions of Ukrainians, as well as millions of Europeans.”

The Ukrainian president said what his country has right now, nearly two months into battle, “is not enough” as “Russia still has the capacity to attack — and not only against Ukraine. Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states will become the next targets if the freedom of Ukraine falls.”

The images of Bucha and Mariupol have demonstrated real Russians’ intentions to the whole world. It could only be stopped by force of arms. It must be done now. Ukraine needs weapons supplies. We need heavy artillery, armed vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircraft — anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes.”

Zelensky concluded his plea by saying that “freedom must be armed better than tyranny. Western countries have everything to make it happen” and that “the number of people saved depends on them. Arm Ukraine now to defend freedom.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a burning vehicle are seen in split-screen images from a video.
Zelensky said the current weapons Ukraine has are “not enough.” (ZelenskyyUa via Twitter)

On Tuesday, President Biden said Russia’s war against Ukraine amounts to “genocide” — a declaration Zelensky called “true words of a true leader.”

“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Zelensky tweeted. “We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

During his Sunday night address, Zelensky said that this week would be crucial to the war, with Russian troops expected to “move to even larger operations in the east of our state.”

As he asks for more weapons to defend the people of Ukraine, Zelensky continues to push for peace with Russia — which has been accused of killing at least 52 people at a train station last Friday in Kramatorsk, where thousands had gathered to try to flee.

In March, Sergei Ryabkov, a deputy foreign minister for Russia, said any arms shipments to Ukraine would be targeted.

“We warned the United States that pumping weapons into Ukraine from a number of countries as it has orchestrated isn’t just a dangerous move but an action that turns the respective convoys into legitimate targets,” he said.

But despite this, the amount of weapons the U.S. is sending to Ukraine is increasing. The Biden administration is expected to announce this week another $750 million in military aid for Ukraine.

