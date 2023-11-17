Zelensky: Ukraine is working on boosting air defense throughout periphery regions

Ukraine is building its air defenses in periphery regions such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Nov. 16.

"Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. Our air defense capabilities are increasing. Of course, this is not yet a hundred percent protection.”

Advanced western air defense systems such as Patriot batteries have overwhelmingly been placed in the capital city of Kyiv.

Regions such as Kharkiv and Donetsk have far weaker air defenses and are geographically closer to Russian territory than Kyiv, making them hard to defend.

Russia’s growing partnership with Iran in the field of military drone technology is expected to boost Moscow’s arsenal before winter begins.

Kyiv’s supporters are scrambling to bolster the country’s defenses and are forging a unique air defense umbrella combining Soviet-era equipment and cutting-edge modern Western systems.

Read also: Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.